Nov 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp :

* Announces share buyback

* To buy back up to 1.31 percent of own shares for as much as 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion)

* To cancel treasury stock equivalent to 2.21 percent of shares outstanding Nov 30 Further company coverage: ($1 = 104.3500 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)