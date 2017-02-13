BRIEF-Iridium announces target date for second launch of Iridium next
* Iridium announces target date for second launch of iridium next
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp :
* won't comment on speculation after report it is in talks to sell stake in UK nuclear venture NuGeneration Ltd to Korea Electric Power Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - appointment of Brent Eshleman as new president & chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PREIT - At Magnolia mall in Florence, SC, Burlington will open in 4(th) quarter of 2017, following Sears' february 2017 closure