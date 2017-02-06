UPDATE 5-Toyota, Suzuki courtship intensifies as partnership talks begin
* Automakers agree to aim for early realization of partnership
Feb 6 Suzuki Motor Corp Vice Chairman Yasuhito Harayama:
* expects competition between Suzuki, Daihatsu to continue as before
* happy to support Toyota Motor Corp in Indian market if Toyota wishes
* no reason for Suzuki to rush into any capital tie-up with Toyota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Automakers agree to aim for early realization of partnership
* Sticks to long-held policy of building one-third of cars at home (Adds Toyota comments, details on production)
* Says its unit receives document on punishment by authorities related to its new energy car subsidies