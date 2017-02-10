UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
Feb 10 Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd:
* Isetan Mitsukoshi says to launch tender offer for Nikko Travel
* Isetan Mitsukoshi says to offer 390 yen per share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
Feb 12 Al Tajamouat For Touristic Projects Co Psc
* H1 net loss after tax EGP 72.6 million versus loss EGP 254,949 year ago