UPDATE 1-Oil benchmark futures play back in vogue as U.S. debates import tax
* GRAPHIC - Brent/WTI futures spreads: http://reut.rs/2jX82wz
Feb 6 Bookrunner
* CaixaBank SA : Bookrunner announces price to market guidance of 3.36 euro per share on CaixaBank shares accelerated book build Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* GRAPHIC - Brent/WTI futures spreads: http://reut.rs/2jX82wz
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on Wednesday, though it is unlikely DTI measures will be used this year. The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest rate