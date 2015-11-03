FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spac I completes another step of reverse merger with CoGyn Pharmaceuticals
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spac I completes another step of reverse merger with CoGyn Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spac I SA :

* Completes another step of reverse merger with CoGyn Pharmaceuticals, Inc; transaction to be closed in few weeks

* Extraordinary shareholder meeting held on Nov. 2 approved name change to CoGyn Pharmaceuticals SA and chose new supervisory board

* New supervisory board plans to appoint Robert Cohen as new chairman of management board

* Plans to obtain 10 million zlotys funds in next 3 months to finance development, commercialization and licencing of CoGyn products

* To establish new units in Malta and Hong Kong

* To enter into Chinese market via its joint venture with Kangqi Pharmaceutical Co’s unit

* To apply to EU for subsidy for financing of its CoGyn products’ clinical trials Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)


