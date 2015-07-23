BRIEF-Pearson CEO says began internal talks on FT sale a year ago

July 23 (Reuters) - Pearson
* Ceo says price of 844 million stg reflects quality of ft and is a good return for shareholders
* Ceo says nikkei will become a tenant of pearson at ft’s london hq
* Ceo says today’s decision is result of “long and detailed judgment”
* Ft’s ceo says nikkei taking long-term view, sees significant growth potential
* Ft ceo says editorial independence was a central issue in sale process
* Ceo says became clear over last year there was inflection point in global media
* Ceo says ft needed to be part of journalism-focused group
* Ceo says focused on right decision for the ft, hence economist excluded Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Sandle)