FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Compass maintains positive revenue expectations
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Compass maintains positive revenue expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Compass

* Maintains positive revenue expectations for full year, with organic revenue growth of 5.5% for the nine months to 30 june 2015

* Organic revenue growth in the third quarter was 5.1 percent

* Foreign exchange translation is expected to negatively impact the 2014 reported revenue by 154 million stg and 2014 underlying operating profit by 6 million stg.

* Proactively reducing the cost base in our offshore & remote business globally and in some emerging markets

* This incremental restructuring plan will cost around 20-25 million stg per year in 2015 and 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.