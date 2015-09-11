FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz's El-Erian says Brexit won't happen but expect posturing
September 11, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Allianz's El-Erian says Brexit won't happen but expect posturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain will not vote to leave the European Union but investors should expect lots of political “noise and posturing”, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said in a note to clients.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who won an unexpectedly decisive victory in a general election in May, has promised to renegotiate Britain’s relationship with the 28-member EU and hold a referendum on membership by the end of 2017.

“There will be lots of political noise and posturing. But, when push comes to shove, Brexit will be avoided,” El-Erian said in the note. “It would be costly for all involved, and especially the UK,” he said of a British exit, or Brexit. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Roche)

