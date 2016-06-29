FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's SMMT says business minister has 'clear will' to keep access to single market
June 29, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's SMMT says business minister has 'clear will' to keep access to single market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - UK Car Industry Body SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes says:

* for the moment it is business as usual, we continue to be eu members

* we want to secure international trade deals as ensure we continue to have access to existing markets

* says industry will remain successful as long as we retain our competitiveness

* there was a clear will in tuesday meeting with business minister to have access to the single market

* priority for business is to have access to single market and talent to fill shortages

* says automotive sector is front of mind for minister given large level of employment

* had been expecting 2.7 million ukl car sales this year, too early to change forecast

* footfall in dealerships over the weekend was where it should have been (Reporting By London Bureau)

