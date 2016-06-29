FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover sees no 'overly punitive' measures from Europe post-Brexit
#Corrections News
June 29, 2016 / 8:30 AM / in a year

REFILE-BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover sees no 'overly punitive' measures from Europe post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

June 29 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover Group Strategy Director Adrian Hallmark says:

* the short-term issue of brexit does not change our commitment to existing uk operations and slovakia plant

* we are committed to britain and we will live with that decision of a ‘no’ vote

* can’t imagine any overly punitive measure from european countries towards uk’s premium carmakers

* Jaguar land rover group strategy director adrian hallmark saysno job losses at the moment in the uk

* Term benefit due to fall in value of sterling, although group hedges

* Jaguar land rover group says: we’ve coped with bigger currency swings in the past so we will cope again (Reporting By London Bureau)

