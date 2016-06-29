REFILE-BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover sees no 'overly punitive' measures from Europe post-Brexit

(Fixes typo in headline)
June 29 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover Group Strategy Director Adrian Hallmark says:
* the short-term issue of brexit does not change our commitment to existing uk operations and slovakia plant
* we are committed to britain and we will live with that decision of a ‘no’ vote
* can’t imagine any overly punitive measure from european countries towards uk’s premium carmakers
* Jaguar land rover group strategy director adrian hallmark saysno job losses at the moment in the uk
* Term benefit due to fall in value of sterling, although group hedges
* Jaguar land rover group says: we’ve coped with bigger currency swings in the past so we will cope again (Reporting By London Bureau)