a year ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Toyota Europe says longer-term decisions on UK depend on Brexit talks
June 29, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Toyota Europe says longer-term decisions on UK depend on Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes headline)

June 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Europe Ceo Johan Van Zyl says

* will study how we can ensure we have a sustainable future for the car industry in britain

* will target to sell more than 900,000 vehicles in europe this year

* will work closely to ensure we still have a sustainable future for the car industry in britain

* by 2050 wants to reduce emissions by 90 percent from 2010 level

* we do not want to see uk business shrink

* sees no immediate change to uk operations at the moment

* longer-term decisions will depend on outcome of the brexit talks

* would not want to speculate on job cuts in uk, priority is to bring stability

* will need to wait for outcome of discussions but sees no change at the moment

* for roughly next six year period, decisions on new models have already been made

* we are on a continuous drive to increase local supply content in the uk and elsewhere

* we will have to be patient until Britain invokes article 50 Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
