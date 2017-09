April 7 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer

* CEO Steve Rowe says “looking at every aspect of business”

* CEO says working hard on improving range, pricing and availability in clothing

* CFO Helen Weir says 2015-16 international profit will be “significantly down” year-on-year

* CEO says customer confidence “has taken a little dip” over last month or so

* Shares up 0.7 percent at 0717 GMT, on slightly better-than-expected Q4 clothing performance Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)