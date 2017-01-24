BRIEF-BT CEO says UK budgets are going to be squeezed

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bt
* Ceo says seeing some slowdown in uk business potentially linked to a weaker economy and brexit
* Ceo says not seeing big contracts replaced at the same rate as previously in the UK
* Cfo says we are looking at the cost bases of big contracts to see they are the right size
* Cfo says looking at overall cost base in support of UK public sector division
* Ceo says uk corporates are strong, main headwind coming from public sector contracts
* Ceo says inflation is undoubtedly coming through, this year will be a lot tougher
