#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 24, 2017 / 9:19 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-BT CEO says UK budgets are going to be squeezed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bt

* Ceo says seeing some slowdown in uk business potentially linked to a weaker economy and brexit

* Ceo says not seeing big contracts replaced at the same rate as previously in the UK

* Cfo says we are looking at the cost bases of big contracts to see they are the right size

* Cfo says looking at overall cost base in support of UK public sector division

* Ceo says uk corporates are strong, main headwind coming from public sector contracts

* Ceo says inflation is undoubtedly coming through, this year will be a lot tougher

* Ceo says budgets are going to be squeezed in the uk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

