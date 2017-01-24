BRIEF-BT CEO says Italy probably unprofitable for a number of years

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bt

* Ceo says SME market and mid market performing well, well placed even if the UK sees tightening of growth

* Ceo says we do not think an issue like the Italian improper accounting exists in any other market

* Cfo says we remain confident in the overall prospects of the business

* Cfo says other businesses remain firmly on track, confidence behind the dividend

* Ceo says Italian business has probably been unprofitable for a number of years

* Ceo says do believe global services is important to the bt group

* Ceo says think Italy can be a growth business, will need a lot of work

* Cfo says authorities may wish to consider wider implications of bt’s italian accounting scandal

* Cfo says too early to comment on the broader tax implications of italian accounting, although we have considered those in our finances

* Ceo says investment in content have proven to be successful, we are not losing confidence in that strategy