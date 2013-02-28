New Issue- Peugeot SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Peugeot SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 6, 2018

Coupon 7.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.494

Spread 657.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 706.7bp

Over the OBL 165

Payment Date March 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011439975

