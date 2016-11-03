BRIEF-Boeing says 21 new orders for week through Nov. 1
* Says new orders (unidentified customer(s) for two 737s and five 787s and UPS for 14 747s)
(Corrects headline and first paragraph in Nov. 1 Uptick item to show Plantronics reported adjusted EPS of $0.82 and beat I/B/E/S estimates, not reported EPS of $0.70 and missed I/B/E/S estimates) Plantronics' second-quarter adjusted profit beat Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimate. The company announced adjusted net income of $0.82 per share. Forecasted net income by analysts on Wall Street ranged between $0.76 and $0.80 per share and had an estimated mean of $0.78 per share. In the last four quarters, the company exceeded the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S projected mean estimate.
RECOMMENDATIONS
* The company has a consensus recommendation of a Buy.
* The recommendations from six analysts include four Buy and two Hold.
* The average consensus recommendation for the Telecomm Equipment & Services peer group is a Buy. FORECAST CHANGES
* Before the earnings announcement, the mean estimate was a profit of $0.78 per share
* At the present time, four analysts are providing Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S with estimates.
* The mean EPS estimate has not changed over the last four weeks.
* High estimate four weeks ago was $0.80 and the low estimate was $0.76. YEAR OVER YEAR
* Earnings for the peer group are expected to fall over the same quarter last year and have been revised downward over the last four weeks. EARNINGS HISTORY
* In the previous four quarters, the company surpassed the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecasted mean estimate. This is a computer-generated article from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. For information or comments, please contact us via here
SAO PAULO, Nov 3 Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's most profitable apparel retailer, said on Thursday that the government approved the entry of a foreign partner in consumer finance unit Realize Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento SA.
* Announced a new "global" agreement with Ctrip, largest online travel agency in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: