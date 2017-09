April 14 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Says:

* Has Written Down Around 79 Mln Eur Of Heta Bad Bank Exposure, Zero Exposure To Subordinated Debt Backed By Carinthia At End 2014 - slides

* WROTE DOWN HALF OF SENIOR HETA DEBT BACKED BY CARINTHIA, HAD 25 MLN EUR EXPOSURE TO THIS END-2014

* In addition holds 15 million euros in Heta subordinated debt backed by Austrian federal government (Reporting By Michael Shields)