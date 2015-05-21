FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raiffeisen Bank Int'l repeats may have 2015 loss
May 21, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen Bank Int'l repeats may have 2015 loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) -

* Raiffeisen Bank Int‘l repeats full year 2015 consolidated result may be negative as the majority of the restructuring costs (around eur 550 mn in total) are expected to be booked in 2015

* Raiffeisen bank int‘l says Russia profit in q1 95 million eur versus 51 million in q4, 109 million q1 2014

* Raiffeisen bank int‘l says ukraine loss in q1 82 million eur versus 151 million in q4, 24 million in q1 2014

* Raiffeisen bank int‘l says russian npl ratio increased to 6.4% while coverage ratio improved to 76.4%

* Raiffeisen bank int‘l says we target a cet1 ratio (fully loaded) of 12% and a total capital ratio (fully loaded) of 16% by the end of 2017

* Raiffeisen bank int‘l says expects net provisioning for impairment losses to remain elevated in 2015 but below level of the previous year

* Raiffeisen bank int‘l says due diligence started for polish unit sale, timing in line with original plan. Fx mortgage portfolio and funding to be discussed at a later stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Michael Shields)

