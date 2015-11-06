BRIEF-Erste Group CEO says looking at dividend of 40-50 cents

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Erste Group :

* Erste Group CEO Treichl says in presentation indications are that situation in Hungary will be solved favourably for banks

* Treichl says we would like to pay dividend to shareholders for year we believe will be pretty good

* Treichl says likelihood dividend will be paid is increasing strongly, range looking at is 40-50 cents

* Treichl says too early to say whether moving into stable political situation in Romania

* Treichl says goal is to build strongest and most advanced digital database of any financial institution

* Erste Group CFO says will be difficult to keep costs flat again in 2016

* Treichl says interest in buying assets in Austria is substantially in freezing zone

* Erste Group CFO says would be solid development to keep net interest income steady in 2016

* Erste Group CFO says expects Czech national bank to keep exchange rate floor well into 2016

* Erste Group CEO says linking cut in Hungarian bank levy to SME lending would be unacceptable

* Treichl says we look positively at paying dividend for 2015

* Erste group CFO says would not exclude 5 percent loan growth in 2016

* Erste group CFO says will have cost effect in first six months of 2016 from new headquarters

* Treichl says no interest in buying Austrian assets from Bank Austria or Bawag

* Erste Group CEO says rather unlikely that deal between Unicredit and Bawag will happen