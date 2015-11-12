FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen CEO sees restructuring costs of 550 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* Raiffeisen Bank International CEO Sevelda says in conference call RBI likely to sell Slovenian unit in next month

* RBI CEO Sevelda says might renegotiate Ukraine capital increase agreement with EBRD

* RBI CEO Sevelda says restructuring costs should not exceed 550 million euros ($591.9 million), most of which will be in 2016

* RBI CEO Sevelda says we should expect Q4 loan loss provisions to be higher than in other quarters

* RBI CEO Sevelda says difference between merged RZB and RBI and current structure would be minor for time being

* RBI CEO Sevelda says we have been surprised that corporate portfolio in Russia is performing very well Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
