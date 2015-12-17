BRIEF-Voestalpine CEO says planning further cost cuts

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Voestalpine CEO Eder in conference call:

* Says planning to cut costs but need to continue discussions, no announcement yet

* Says there has been no impact from Volkswagen situation on our strategic planning

* Says will decide in 2016 whether to build new specialty steel plant in China

* Says impact of climate deal will depend on extent to which countries are prepared to agree on hard targets

* Says would be fair for everybody if we had same emissions targets worldwide