BRIEF-Voestalpine CEO says planning further cost cuts
December 17, 2015

BRIEF-Voestalpine CEO says planning further cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Voestalpine CEO Eder in conference call:

* Says planning to cut costs but need to continue discussions, no announcement yet

* Says there has been no impact from Volkswagen situation on our strategic planning

* Says will decide in 2016 whether to build new specialty steel plant in China

* Says impact of climate deal will depend on extent to which countries are prepared to agree on hard targets

* Says would be fair for everybody if we had same emissions targets worldwide (Reporting by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
