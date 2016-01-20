FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CEE central bankers positive on effects of ECB QE
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CEE central bankers positive on effects of ECB QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Remarks at a panel discussion on monetary policy during a Euromoney conference about central and Eastern Europe in Vienna:

* ECB’s Vasiliauskas says effect of QE is positive

* Hungary cbank chief economist says ECB QE has been supportive to monetary policy

* Polish cbanker Raczko says we don’t see any negative impact from ECB unconventional policy

* Polish cbanker Raczko says assessment of ECB QE is positive

* Raczko says that legally it’s important for us to adopt euro sooner or later

* Raczko says difficult to join euro zone when reform agenda not finished (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.