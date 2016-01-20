FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UniCredit executive says most CEE jobs will stay in Austria
January 20, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UniCredit executive says most CEE jobs will stay in Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Unicredit :

* UniCredit central and eastern Europe chief Vivaldi says at a Euromoney conference the majority of CEE jobs will stay in Austria

* Unicredit central and eastern Europe chief Vivaldi says the precise calculation is not yet done

* Unicredit’s Vivaldi says Russian unit has performed better than own expectations

* Unicredit’s Vivaldi says expects lower profitability from Russia, target is to defend value of asset Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)

