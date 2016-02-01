FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RBI in "intensive talks" with Iranian banks -board member in paper
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBI in "intensive talks" with Iranian banks -board member in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International board member Peter Lennkh says in interview with Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt:

* NPL rate in Poland is roughly 7.9 percent

* Trend of cutting jobs and branches in Ukraine will continue, extent still under discussion

* Expects good full-year results in Russia, though low oil price is a concern

* Bank wants to reopen office in Tehran as quickly as possible

* First Iran must rejoin international system, which can take months, RBI in “intensive talks” with Iranian banks Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.