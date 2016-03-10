FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Austria fin min says has done all he can to solve Heta problem
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 6:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Austria fin min says has done all he can to solve Heta problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) -

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says markets are nervous

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says the euro is a stable currency

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says we are miles from ECB’s inflation target

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says if Heta bond buyback offer fails, Austria will do no more

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says expects announcement on Monday on whether Heta bond buyback offer has been accepted by enough creditors

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says I have done everything to solve the problem on Heta

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says we are far from having a banking crisis

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says the market for Austrian government bonds is extremely stable

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says there is no room for manoeuvre on Heta bond buyback offer Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.