BRIEF-Austria fin min says has done all he can to solve Heta problem

March 10 (Reuters) -

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says markets are nervous

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says the euro is a stable currency

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says we are miles from ECB’s inflation target

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says if Heta bond buyback offer fails, Austria will do no more

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says expects announcement on Monday on whether Heta bond buyback offer has been accepted by enough creditors

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says I have done everything to solve the problem on Heta

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says we are far from having a banking crisis

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says the market for Austrian government bonds is extremely stable

* Austrian finance minister Schelling says there is no room for manoeuvre on Heta bond buyback offer