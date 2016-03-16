FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raiffeisen says unlikely to pay a dividend for 2016
March 16, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen says unlikely to pay a dividend for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CEO Sevelda says not to be expected that Russia will match 2015’s earnings

* CEO Sevelda says hopes to exceed cost saving target significantly

* Sevelda says rather unlikely will pay a dividend for 2016

* Sevelda says assume we will make a profit in 2016

* CFO Gruell says of Polbank a sale in this environment is not easy to carry out

* CFO Gruell says we do not feel under time pressure on Polbank

* CFO Gruell says total restructuring costs of 550 million euros will not be exceeded

* CEO Sevelda says negotiating with interested parties on sale of Zuno

* CEO Sevelda says fundamentally we want to sell Polbank but not under any circumstances and at any price

* CFO Gruell says significant amount of restructuring costs will be in 2015 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
