BRIEF-Raiffeisen says unlikely to pay a dividend for 2016

March 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CEO Sevelda says not to be expected that Russia will match 2015’s earnings
* CEO Sevelda says hopes to exceed cost saving target significantly
* Sevelda says rather unlikely will pay a dividend for 2016
* Sevelda says assume we will make a profit in 2016
* CFO Gruell says of Polbank a sale in this environment is not easy to carry out
* CFO Gruell says we do not feel under time pressure on Polbank
* CFO Gruell says total restructuring costs of 550 million euros will not be exceeded
* CEO Sevelda says negotiating with interested parties on sale of Zuno
* CEO Sevelda says fundamentally we want to sell Polbank but not under any circumstances and at any price
* CFO Gruell says significant amount of restructuring costs will be in 2015