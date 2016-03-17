BRIEF-Raiffeisen sees no specific Polish plans on franc loan conversion

March 17 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* London- CEO Sevelda says economic environment in Poland is still strong

* CEO Sevelda says remains to be seen what impact political environment will have on Polish economy

* CEO Sevelda says had looked at carving out Swiss franc mortgage portfolio in Poland through true sale, now regulators prefer setting up a special bank for the loans

* Sevelda says Raiffeisen Leasing in Poland will be sold in any case, regardless of Polbank sale

* CFO Gruell says Polbank IPO is linked to carving out franc-denominated mortgage portfolio

* CFO Gruell says there are no specific plans in Poland with regard to forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages

* Gruell says forced conversion of franc-denominated mortgages is not on Polish govt’s agenda

* Gruell says would not be surprised if there were a proposal in Poland on borrowers who are socially vulnerable or in financial difficulty