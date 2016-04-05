FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raiffeisen Zentralbank says to propose no dividend for 2015
#Financials
April 5, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen Zentralbank says to propose no dividend for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Zentralbank :

* Says 2015 net profit 237 million eur

* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 10.3 pct at end-2015

* Says transitional CET 1 ratio 10.6 pct at end-2015

* Says NPL ratio 11.1 pct at end-2015

* Says will continue to assess structures within group to be prepared for future challenges

* Says reducing complexity and creating more efficient structures should optimise cost basis, strengthen capital and profitability

* Says will contribute to more intensive cooperation within Raiffeisen group

* Says to propose paying no dividend for 2015 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
