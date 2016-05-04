BRIEF-Erste CEO wants SREP details before deciding on dividend

May 4 (Reuters) - Erste Group :

* CEO Treichl says GE Money has been aggressive on consumer lending in Czech Republic, maybe too aggressive, sees little scope for them to be more aggressive

* Erste Group’s Treichl says does not think presidential election will have an economic effect on Austria

* Treichl says could very well be that dividend payout ratio moves towards 50 percent

* Treichl says wants confirmation of SREP ratios for coming years before deciding on dividend payout