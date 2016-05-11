FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raiffeisen CEO says cost saving of RZB merger would be limited
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen CEO says cost saving of RZB merger would be limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CEO sevelda says will not be able to provide further details about potential merger with at this time

* Sevelda says still fully committed to Polbank IPO by end-June, but subject to market environment

* CFO Gruell says does not expect major downward movement in NII in coming quarters

* Sevelda says aim of RBI board is to ensure that any future transaction with RZB leads to optimal structure for all RBI shareholders

* Sevelda says RZB merger would need to be approved by supervisory board and shareholder meeting with 75 percent majority

* Sevelda says reduction of group complexity and greater transparency at group level in interest of RBI

* Sevelda says cost savings of RZB merger would be limited Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
