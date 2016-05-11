FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RBI says Raiffeisen merger could lead to adjusted capital target
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RBI says Raiffeisen merger could lead to adjusted capital target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CFO Gruell says BPH sale in Poland could serve as role model for Polbank

* CEO Sevelda says continues to believe fully loaded CET 1 ratio of 12 pct by end-2017 is appropriate

* Sevelda says merger with RZB could lead to adjustment of capital target

* Sevelda says ECB always interested in simpler structure of group

* Sevelda says don’t know what RZB intends to do

* Sevelda says RZB and RBI will each select an auditor, then a neutral one will be picked by a court

* Gruell says we expect to remain profitable in Poland

* Gruell says Polbank IPO depends on environment particularly in the coming weeks

* Gruell says no specific fallback date in event polbank ipo doesn’t go through on time

* Sevelda says could make more efficient use of capital on group-wide basis

* Sevelda says don’t know what is going to stay with RZB

* Sevelda says economic situation of RZB is of some importance

* Sevelda says timeline for decision on merger is self-imposed

* Sevelda says don’t think closing of an RZB merger would happen this year Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.