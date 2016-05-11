BRIEF-RBI says Raiffeisen merger could lead to adjusted capital target

May 11 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CFO Gruell says BPH sale in Poland could serve as role model for Polbank

* CEO Sevelda says continues to believe fully loaded CET 1 ratio of 12 pct by end-2017 is appropriate

* Sevelda says merger with RZB could lead to adjustment of capital target

* Sevelda says ECB always interested in simpler structure of group

* Sevelda says don’t know what RZB intends to do

* Sevelda says RZB and RBI will each select an auditor, then a neutral one will be picked by a court

* Gruell says we expect to remain profitable in Poland

* Gruell says Polbank IPO depends on environment particularly in the coming weeks

* Gruell says no specific fallback date in event polbank ipo doesn’t go through on time

* Sevelda says could make more efficient use of capital on group-wide basis

* Sevelda says don’t know what is going to stay with RZB

* Sevelda says economic situation of RZB is of some importance

* Sevelda says timeline for decision on merger is self-imposed

* Sevelda says don't think closing of an RZB merger would happen this year