BRIEF-RBI says Raiffeisen merger could lead to adjusted capital target

May 11 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CFO Gruell says BPH sale in Poland could serve as role model for Polbank
* CEO Sevelda says continues to believe fully loaded CET 1 ratio of 12 pct by end-2017 is appropriate
* Sevelda says merger with RZB could lead to adjustment of capital target
* Sevelda says ECB always interested in simpler structure of group
* Sevelda says don’t know what RZB intends to do
* Sevelda says RZB and RBI will each select an auditor, then a neutral one will be picked by a court
* Gruell says we expect to remain profitable in Poland
* Gruell says Polbank IPO depends on environment particularly in the coming weeks
* Gruell says no specific fallback date in event polbank ipo doesn’t go through on time
* Sevelda says could make more efficient use of capital on group-wide basis
* Sevelda says don’t know what is going to stay with RZB
* Sevelda says economic situation of RZB is of some importance
* Sevelda says timeline for decision on merger is self-imposed
* Sevelda says don't think closing of an RZB merger would happen this year