BRIEF-Raiffeisen CEO expects decision on RZB merger in September

June 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CEO Sevelda says a merger with RZB would strongly reduce minority deductions in medium-term
* Sevelda says capital increase would take place in event of merger, to give RZB shareholders RBI shares
* Sevelda says rate at which RZB and RBI shares would be exchanged is not decided on
* Sevelda says expects go/no-go decision on RZB merger in September
* Sevelda says confident will come to a good solution on Polbank despite difficult environment Further company coverage: