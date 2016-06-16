FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Raiffeisen CEO expects decision on RZB merger in September
#Financials
June 16, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen CEO expects decision on RZB merger in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CEO Sevelda says a merger with RZB would strongly reduce minority deductions in medium-term

* Sevelda says capital increase would take place in event of merger, to give RZB shareholders RBI shares

* Sevelda says rate at which RZB and RBI shares would be exchanged is not decided on

* Sevelda says expects go/no-go decision on RZB merger in September

* Sevelda says confident will come to a good solution on Polbank despite difficult environment Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
