BRIEF-Austria's Heta sells Centrice property unit to Lone Star
June 28, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Austria's Heta sells Centrice property unit to Lone Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Heta Asset Resolution :

* Says completed the sale of 100% of the shares in Centrice Real Estate GmbH (“Centrice”) and of outstanding loans granted by Heta to Centrice and its subsidiaries

* Says the purchasers are affiliates of Lone Star Real Estate Fund IV (U.S.), L.P. and Lone Star Real Estate Fund IV (Bermuda), L.P.

* Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as financial adviser to HETA. Eisenberger & Herzog Rechtsanwalts GmbH acted as legal adviser to Heta

* Spokesman for Heta says sale price is in thee-digit millions of euros range Further company coverage:

