a year ago
BRIEF-Erste Group says to wait until next results for dividend guidance
August 5, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Erste Group says to wait until next results for dividend guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Erste Group :

* Chief Risk Officer Gottschling says hope to manage NPL ratio down a little further until end of year

* CEO Treichl says we have not decided yet on dividend proposal for 2016, will not decide before Q3 results

* Treichl says we don't believe SREP ratio requirement will change

* Treichl says on 2017-2018 we might be a bit more positive than before on NII side, on fee and commission side it will be difficult to show substantial improvement

* CFO Mittendorfer says don't expect to see continuing risk releases in H2

* CEO Treichl says difficult to see how we will improve commission income in coming quarters

* Treichl says have made plans for maximum dividend of 1.10 euros, but that doesn't mean that is what we will propose

* Treichl says stress test results don't change anything for us Further company coverage:

