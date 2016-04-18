FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immofinanz will not make takeover offer for CA Immo
April 18, 2016

BRIEF-Immofinanz will not make takeover offer for CA Immo

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Immofinanz CEO says if Russia portfolio is not sold, could be listed in vienna, but no decision yet

* Immofinanz CFO says will fly to london for roadshow today with view to speaking with remaining ca immo shareholders

* Immofinanz CEO says does not expect any regulatory obstacles to acquisition of CA Immo stake

* Immofinanz CFO says to finance acquisition of CA Immo stake with 200 million eur cash, 300 million convertible bond

* Immofinanz spokeswoman says there won’t be takeover offer for CA Immo, merger with CA Immo would not have been possible with O1 group Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
