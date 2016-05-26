FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Uniqa combined ratio improves to 95.8 pct, Q1 profit falls 57 pct
May 26, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Uniqa combined ratio improves to 95.8 pct, Q1 profit falls 57 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Uniqa says:

* Uniqa says Q1 premiums written fall 15.7 percent to 1.72 billion eur due to proactive reduction in single premiums in life insurance

* Uniqa says combined ratio improves to 95.8 percent from 98.8 percent due to “very positive business development in Austria and in the international markets”

* Q1 Net Investment Income falls 47.1 pct to 125.5 mln eur, hit by weaker dollar and intensification of low interest environment

* Uniqa says expects investment income to increase again as the year progresses

* Uniqa says Q1 net profit falls 56.9 percent to 33.2 million eur, pretax profit falls 55.7 percent to 41.6 million eur

* Year pretax profit as much as 50 percent lower than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

