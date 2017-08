July 22 (Reuters) -

* America Movil's Telekom Austria Q2 net profit 82.4 million euros

* America Movil's Telekom Austria H1 EBIT 231.7 million eur

* America Movil's Telekom Austria says reported total revenue increase in Austria as better equipment revenues outweighed negative roaming impact

* America Movil's Telekom Austria H1 revenues 2,040.1 million eur

* America Movil's Telekom Austria H1 EBITDA 663.6 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)