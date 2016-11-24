FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Uniqa CEO says decision about Strabag stake by mid-2017
November 24, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Uniqa CEO says decision about Strabag stake by mid-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uniqa

* CEO says will focus on core business, will decide about possible sale of Italian business by Christmas

* CEO says if we keep Italian unit we will have to rethink its business model

* CEO says don't expect to sell our Casinos Austria stake before year-end, Novomatic is not the only interested party

* CEO says aim to decide about Strabag stake by mid 2017, currently discussing possible scenarios with our syndicate partners

* CEO says it not clear yet whether we will completely sell or just reduce Strabag stake

* CEO says we are very relaxed regarding the publication of the results of the European insurers stress test in Dec

* CEO says will pay higher dividend for 2016 than the 0.47 eur per share paid in 2015 Further company coverage:

