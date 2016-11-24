BRIEF-Uniqa CEO says decision about Strabag stake by mid-2017

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uniqa
* CEO says will focus on core business, will decide about possible sale of Italian business by Christmas
* CEO says if we keep Italian unit we will have to rethink its business model
* CEO says don't expect to sell our Casinos Austria stake before year-end, Novomatic is not the only interested party
* CEO says aim to decide about Strabag stake by mid 2017, currently discussing possible scenarios with our syndicate partners
* CEO says it not clear yet whether we will completely sell or just reduce Strabag stake
* CEO says we are very relaxed regarding the publication of the results of the European insurers stress test in Dec
* CEO says will pay higher dividend for 2016 than the 0.47 eur per share paid in 2015 Further company coverage: