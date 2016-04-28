FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RLB Niederoesterreich-Wien swings to net profit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RLB Niederoesterreich-Wien swings to net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien :

* Says 2015 net profit 65.4 million eur versus 2014 net loss of 248.6 million eur

* Says CET 1 ratio 13.8 percent at end-2015, above SREP ratio prescribed by ECB

* Says impairment of holding company’s stake in Raiffeisen Zentralbank was 99.3 million eur

* Says holding company’s 2015 impairments and restructuring costs roughly 200 million eur

* Says expects costs to rise further in 2016

* Says plans to accentuate consolidation strategy significantly in H2 because of very challenging environment

* Says will introduce reorganisation measures this year to create a slim, simple bank Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.