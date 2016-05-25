FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO says Q2 bookings continue to be weak
May 25, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO says Q2 bookings continue to be weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO tells Reuters:

* CEO says Q2 bookings continue to be weak, expects them to remain on same scale as Q1

* CEO says cost cuts, incl. job cuts, to continue, but want to remain ready for upswing

* CEO says no danger SBO might not survive downturn due to liquid cash reserves

* CEO says continue to be on lookout for acquisitions

* CEO says expects upswing in oil industry, demand to start in North America Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)


