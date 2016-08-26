FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Raiffeisen Zentralbank's core capital ratio rises to 10.6 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen Zentralbank's core capital ratio rises to 10.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Zentralbank :

* Says H1 net profit 12 million eur

* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 10.6 pct at end-H1

* Raiffeisen Zentralbank says negative effect from sale of Uniqa stake is already included in RZB's half year results in the amount of 126 million eur

* Raiffeisen Zentralbank says after the law on Austrian bank tax becomes effective, the group expects annual payments of approximately 20 mln eur, starting in 2017

* Says under reformed Austrian bank tax Austrian banks are to make a one-off payment which will amount to around 145 million eur for RZB Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.