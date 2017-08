Oct 20 (Reuters) - Voestalpine :

* CEO Eder says we are sticking to our outlook

* CEO Eder says Q2 is slightly better than Q1

* Eder says H2 will be better than H1

* Eder says biggest problems at the moment are in oil and gas sector but weakness of past 18 months should give way to more positive atmosphere in 2017 Further company coverage: