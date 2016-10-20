BRIEF-Raiffeisen will earn more than 200 mln eur in Russia this yr -CFO

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CFO Gruell says we will earn significantly more than 200 million eur in Russia this year

* Gruell says if Basel IV is implemented we in Europe will have a problem with credit growth

* CFO Gruell says we will not charge clients negative rates

* Gruell says merger will bring NPL rate below 10 percent

* Gruell says current share price absolutely not justified

* Gruell says fundamentally we do not want to hold stakes in companies

* Gruell says if polbank sale succeeds cost-income ratio will improve significantly