BRIEF-Immofinanz CEO: sale of Russia portfolio more elegant than spin-off
December 20, 2016 / 10:07 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Immofinanz CEO: sale of Russia portfolio more elegant than spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Immofinanz Ag

* Immofinanz CEO says delay in sale or spin-off of Russia portfolio due to higher oil price, future of US-Russia relations, stronger rouble, fresh tenancy deals, which will bring occupancy rate up to ca. 90 pct in abbreviated FY 2016

* Immofinanz CEO says sale of Russia portfolio would be faster, more elegant than spin off

* Immofinanz CEO says has long list of interested parties in Russia portfolio

* Immofinanz CEO says interested parties in Russia portfolio not just from Russia

* Immofinanz CFO says gross book value of Russia portfolio 1.07 billion eur, incl. 650 million eur debt Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

