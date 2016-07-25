BRIEF-CEO of America Movil's Telekom Austria: 1-2 pct organic growth possible

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Telekom Austria CFO says are confident about H2

* Telekom Austria CEO says there is full commitment to grow in Europe, we're not big enough

* Telekom Austria CEO says we need to grow organically, 1 or 2 percent organic growth achievable

* Telekom Austria CEO says looking at consolidation within our "footprint", cannot share specific targets

* Telekom Austria CEO says we're not generating enough liquidity for big acquisitions

* Telekom Austria CFO says if there was big acquisition possibility we would discuss capital increase with owners Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)