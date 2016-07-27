FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-RZB chief expects unimpressive result in stress test -Kurier
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 5:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RZB chief expects unimpressive result in stress test -Kurier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Zentralbank chief Rothensteiner in interview with newspaper Kurier:

* Says results of EBA stress test cannot be particularly good for RZB

* Says we know message from stress test, that is why we are working on improving capital ratio

* Says Landesbanken-Holding was stressed and it will soon no longer exist

* Says we will dissolve holdings, which will affect Raiffeisen-Landesbanken-Holding and R-Landesbanken-Beteiligungs GmbH, which will increase RZB capital ratio slightly

* On possible merger with RBI, says the question of whether any landesbanken want to join may arise at a later stage

* On RBI, says our restructuring has been decided and sales, including of real estate, have been taken care of Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.