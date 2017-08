Aug 1 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen:

* Raiffeisen Bank International chief risk officer Strobl says in conf call net provisioning for impairment losses in Q2 was around 300 million eur

* RBI's Strobl says risk costs in russia in H1 were low

* Raiffeisen Zentralbank board member Hoellerer says in conf call adjusted fully loaded CET 1 ratio is expected to be slightly below 10 pct after accounting change, vs reported 10.3 percent at end-2015