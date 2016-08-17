FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wienerberger sees strong earnings growth in North America in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wienerberger says

* earnings, adjusted for sales of non-core real estate and shutdown costs, grew significantly in North America in H1 - presentation

* organic improvement of earnings in the North America division by 36 percent - presentation

* earnings development in North America in H1 impacted by lower income from the sale of non-core real estate of  2.8 mn (H1 15:  12.5 mn) and shutdown costs of  2.9 mn - presentation

* expect significant organic earnings growth in North America in 2016 - presentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

