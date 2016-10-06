FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raiffeisen says scope of Polish carve-out not yet finalised
#Financials
October 6, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen says scope of Polish carve-out not yet finalised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CEO Sevelda says a couple of elements are crucial for merger's exchange rate, and Poland has an influence

* CFO Gruell says will most likely have to keep Polish Swiss franc loan portfolio, which is reflected in merger valuation

* Gruell says exact scope of carving out of Polbank activities has not finally been agreed, do not want to disclose anything until agreement reached

* Sevelda, asked if merger valuation range will change, says the range is broad enough

* Sevelda says management will most likely not propose a dividend for 2016 Further company coverage:

